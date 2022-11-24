Back in August, Young Nudy dropped off his latest project, EA Monster, an 11-song offering with a single assist from BabyDrill. Last week, the Atlanta talent unveiled a new visual from said release for “Ready,” a COUPE-produced offering that’s full of hard-hitting bars about street life:

“I pour one and I pour two ’cause I need it/ Smoke a lot of weed ’cause I need it/ F**king all these freaks, man, I need it/ With all this cheese, I be trippin’/ I know I be out here with that .50/ Tryna kill somebody ’cause they gettin’ it/ I ain’t gettin this s**t, I ain’t gettin’ it/ I don’t understand, I ain’t gettin’ it/ I done robbed, I done shot plenty/ I done even had to kill a witness, I done even had to split some children/ S**t kinda sad what I was gettin’ into/ Shootin’ up s**t ’cause I didn’t have to…”

The accompanying clip comes courtesy of TeamxIncome and shows Nudy in different locations around his hometown, including in front of a wall bearing the artwork for EA Monster. Viewers can also spot him posted up at a gas station, hanging with his crew in his old neighborhood, and more.

Last year, Young Nudy made some serious waves with Dr. EV4L, a conceptual body of work with additional contributions from Lil Uzi Vert, G Herbo, and longtime collaborator 21 Savage. A few months later, he would continue his momentum with Rich Shooter, complete with appearances from Gucci Mane, 4L Quan, Future, Peewee Longway, 21 Lil Harold, and more. Outside of his own work, he could be heard on notable drops like FNF Chop’s “Walk Down (Remix),” Isaiah Rashad’s “Deep Blue,” TM88 and Pi’erre Bourne’s “Richer Dreams,” Cochise’s “NICE,” and Drake and 21’s “Rich Flex.” Press play on “Ready” below.