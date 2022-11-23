Stormzy is currently putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming This Is What I Mean album. The highly anticipated body of work will officially be making landfall on Nov. 25 via 0207 Def Jam/Interscope Records. So far, fans have been able to enjoy well-received previews like “Hide and Seek” and “Firebabe.”

Yesterday (Nov. 22), the South London-bred artist heightened the excitement by releasing an official album trailer that revealed all the artists and producers on the project. The star-studded roster boasts names like India Arie, Sampha, Juls, Amaarae, Oxlade, George Moore, Ayanna, Dion “Chord Lord” Wardle, Scribz Riley, Ayra Starr, and plenty others. In the new clip, Stormzy emphasizes that it took a village to make This Is What I Mean come to life as he shows off his guests to the sounds of an unreleased song:

“Pour me water, pour me more of it, take no caution, give me everything/ Right now I’m falling, out in the open/ Pour me water, pour me more of it, take no caution, give me everything”

The “Mel Made Me Do It” rapper released his sophomore studio LP, Heavy Is The Head, back in 2019. That album was a 16-track body of work with additional features from Headie One, Tiana Major9, Yebba, H.E.R., Aitch, Ed Sheeran, and Burna Boy. The project went on to become one of his most successful releases, topping the UK charts and garnering a Platinum plaque. Since then, he has provided show-stealing assists on recent offerings like “Clash” by Dave, “Die Hard” by Knucks, and more.

Be sure to check out Stormzy’s album trailer for This Is What I Mean down below.