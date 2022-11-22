This week, scores of people will head to the nearest shops to take part in this year’s Black Friday (Nov. 25). In light of this, Ludacris decided to create a new single titled “Buying All Black,” which features Flo Milli and PJ. As the title suggests, the Gerald “The Sound” Keys Jr.-produced offering is all about showing love to business owners within our own communities:

“Okay, I’m buying all Black, dropping all stacks, B-U-Y B-L-A-C-K in all caps, out the traps to get the riches, the senseless still pay the tax, I’m buildin’ a business, can I get a witness, this here was built on our backs, put that work in, no mo’ twerkin’ ’til we bottle it and sell it, get that paper in the hood, redistribute it and scale it, build a brand, make a logo, partnership or dolo, then go and buy some land before you go and cop that four-door…”

Released in conjunction with Google, “Buying All Black” also comes with a visual courtesy of Chas Todd. Viewers can watch the Atlanta veteran as he utilizes different establishments for a variety of goods and services while Flo Milli makes her appearance with a couple of dancers in tow. There is also an interactive version of the clip that lets you click through over 70 Black businesses throughout.

As previously reported by REVOLT, this past summer saw Luda partnering with Mattel to launch a toy collection in celebration of his Netflix series “Karma’s World,” which entered into its third season:

“Mattel was so outstanding with their pitch compared to the other toy brands. Mattel blew us away with their presentation, and one of the things that took us over the top was they hired someone specifically for Black hair.”

Check out “Buying All Black” below. You can check out the interactive version of said video here.