Next week will mark the official 40th anniversary of Micheal Jackson’s classic Thriller album. Today (Nov. 18), Sony Music and Jackson’s estate have partnered to commemorate this milestone by releasing Thriller 40. The special new offering is a double CD set comprised of the original album and a second disc that includes never-released tracks worked on by Michael. Also available for the first time ever are 4K quality versions of the “Beat It” and “Thriller” short films.

For the U.S., Walmart is selling an exclusive version of the original Thriller album featuring an alternate 40th anniversary cover. Target has an exclusive version of the original album with a special Thriller 40 vinyl slip mat. Both versions will also be available outside the U.S. through various retailers.

Thriller is widely regarded as one of the most commercially successful albums of all time. To date, the album has amassed over 100 million sales worldwide and won eight Grammy awards. The body of work also has spent more than 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 since its release on Nov. 30, 1982.

In related news, SiriusXM is launching The Michael Jackson Channel, a special limited-engagement channel to commemorate the icon’s legendary career from his early days in The Jackson 5 to his solo journey. It will air from Nov. 23 through Dec. 22. As previously reported by REVOLT, a biopic is also officially on the way.

Pop-up events and worldwide activations that honor the King of Pop’s masterpiece kicked off with an immersive experience in Dusseldorf, Germany last week. Next up is the event in New York, which starts today and runs through the weekend. More information on all of the activations can be found here.