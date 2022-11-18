On Nov. 20, the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar. Passionate sports fans from all over the globe will tune in to watch a total of 32 teams representing different countries face off until one is crowned the World Cup champion on Dec. 18. Today (Nov. 18), FIFA reveals the official Fan Festival anthem titled “Tukoh Taka” by Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares. The track makes history as the first World Cup song featuring English, Spanish, and Arabic lyrics. On the new track, Minaj opens it up by representing her home country:

“Me, soy Trini, everyting di man have, dat a fi mi/ ¿Dónde está el dinero? Papi, gimme, pretty face, ugly gyal can’t see me/ Made that pretty just let me do my little shimmy, that little a** fat, but that waist still skinny/ I’m so good that them men a get clingy, I’m even wetter when I do it with the Henny (Ooh)/ Wa-wa-wait, it’s a great night, me and my girls turn up, it’s a date night/ We got these dudes so pressed, br-br-break lights, them bars really ain’t hittin’ like a play fight”

Four years ago, the “Super Bass” rapper shared her fourth studio LP Queen, which initially boasted 19 songs and a wealth of assists from Labrinth, Eminem, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, Foxy Brown, and Lil Wayne. Since then, she has contributed to plenty of dope collaborations like “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, and “Bussin” with Lil Baby.

In terms of what Maluma has been up to, the Columbian star shared his The Love & Sex Tape project back in June. Meanwhile, Myriam Fares dropped off her most recent single “Adiha Enbisat” in August.

Be sure to press play on “Tukoh Taka” by Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares down below.