Yesterday (Nov. 9) marked French Montana’s 38th birthday. In celebration of the milestone, the NYC star threw a huge extravaganza at his Hidden Hills residence, complete with appearances from the likes of Jamie Foxx, Vin Diesel, Soulja Boy, and Swizz Beatz — the last of who provided French with an actual camel.

In addition to the big event, the former Bad Boy artist announced the sixth installment of his Coke Boys series, titled CB6: The Money Heist Edition. Today (Nov. 11), fans get to check out a new single from the forthcoming project titled “Yes I Do,” a booming cut that’s full of call and response-styled bars about French‘s free-wheeling lifestyle:

“Go and tell my opps I don’t want no smoke (Yes, I do), go and tell the cops I don’t got no dope (Yes, I do), I just copped a truck, I don’t want the drop (Yes, I do), that b**ch got me mad, I don’t want the box (Yes, I do), right on snapbox, MAC-MAC-MACs on MACs, no laptops (Yes, I do), I like ’em natural, I don’t pay for a** shots (Yes, I do), I just swipe, I don’t ever check the price (Yes, I do), I don’t wife her if I f**k the first night (Yes, I do), 120 bands on the Rosé, yeah, I’m leanin’ (Yes, I do),

hit the back pot with Rozay, now I’m winnin’ (Yes, I do)…”

Back in June, French liberated his latest body of work Montega, a joint effort with Harry Fraud. Including its deluxe upgrade, that body of work consisted of 14 songs and assists from Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, Quavo, Fleurie, and late rapper Chinx. Prior to that, the “Unforgettable” rapper dropped They Got Amnesia in 2021. Press play on French Montana’s “Yes I Do” below.