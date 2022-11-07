Over the weekend, viewers tuned into the latest episode of “Saturday Night Live,” which saw hosting duties handled by actress-comedian Amy Schumer. Appearing on the show as a performing act was Steve Lacy, who blessed the stage with lively renditions of his hit singles “Bad Habit” and “Helmet.” Both tracks are centered around The Internet alum’s love life with “Helmet” bringing listeners into an increasingly toxic relationship:

“I’d been consumed, I’m not for sale, man, what the hell? I been with you, and this ain’t gon’ last me forever, all that I can be is me and all me, time to get out, I don’t want you around, all that I can see is you without me, no, I can’t scold you, however, I tried to play pretend, try not to see the end, but I couldn’t see you the way you saw me, now I can feel the waste on me, I tried my best to be worth all your while, you just gotta let me go as I’m tryna let go of you…”

Back in July, Lacy liberated his sophomore LP, Gemini Rights, a 10-song offering with a couple of assists from Matt Martians and Fousheé. The project both debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 7 and scored the pole position on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums charts. Prior to that, he released the critically acclaimed Apollo XXI in 2019.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Lacy is currently on the tail end of his “Give You The World Tour,” which makes a stop in Seattle this evening (Nov. 7). He’ll be closing out the tour near his hometown of Compton in Los Angeles this Friday (Nov. 11).

Check out Lacy’s “SNL” performance and his remaining tour dates below. If you missed it, you can stream Gemini Rights in full here.

“Give You The World Tour” remaining dates:

Nov. 7: Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Nov. 8: Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Nov. 10: Anaheim, CA – House of Blue

Nov. 11: Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre