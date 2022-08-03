Today (Aug. 3), Steve Lacy has officially announced a run of North American shows set for this fall as the first chapter of his “Give You The World Tour.” The journey is in celebration of his critically acclaimed sophomore album Gemini Rights, which made landfall last month.
Gemini Rights was released on RCA Records and has enjoyed commercial success since. It recently scored Lacy his highest debut on the Billboard 200, landing at No. 7. The album also grabbed slots on charts across multiple different categories, including No. 1 on the Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts. Gemini Rights was also No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.
The tour will kick off on Oct. 2 in Denver, CO and will make its way across the U.S. and Canada, wrapping up with a special hometown show on Nov. 11 at The Greek in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets will be available this Friday, Aug. 5. You can purchase them by clicking HERE.
Be sure to check out the full list of North American tour dates for Steve Lacy’s “Give You The World Tour” down below:
10/2 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/4 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
10/5 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
10/6 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
10/9 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/10 Boston, MA @ Royale
10/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/13 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/15 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/17 New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/19 Richmond, VA @ The National
10/20 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/21 Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl
10/23 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater
10/24 New Orleans, LA @ Republic
10/25 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
10/27 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/28 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
10/30 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
10/31 Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
11/2 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/4 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/6 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/7 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/8 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/10 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blue
11/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre