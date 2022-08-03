Today (Aug. 3), Steve Lacy has officially announced a run of North American shows set for this fall as the first chapter of his “Give You The World Tour.” The journey is in celebration of his critically acclaimed sophomore album Gemini Rights, which made landfall last month.

Gemini Rights was released on RCA Records and has enjoyed commercial success since. It recently scored Lacy his highest debut on the Billboard 200, landing at No. 7. The album also grabbed slots on charts across multiple different categories, including No. 1 on the Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts. Gemini Rights was also No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.

The tour will kick off on Oct. 2 in Denver, CO and will make its way across the U.S. and Canada, wrapping up with a special hometown show on Nov. 11 at The Greek in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets will be available this Friday, Aug. 5. You can purchase them by clicking HERE.

Be sure to check out the full list of North American tour dates for Steve Lacy’s “Give You The World Tour” down below:

10/2 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/4 Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/5 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/6 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/9 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/10 Boston, MA @ Royale

10/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/13 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/15 Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/17 New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/19 Richmond, VA @ The National

10/20 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/21 Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

10/23 Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater

10/24 New Orleans, LA @ Republic

10/25 Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/27 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/28 Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

10/30 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

10/31 Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

11/2 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/4 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/6 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

11/7 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/8 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/10 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blue

11/11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre