Back in September, John Legend unveiled his LEGEND album, a star-studded body of work that consisted of “Act I” and “Act II.” The first half included features from Rick Ross, JID, Free Nationals, Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla Sign, Amber Mark, Jazmine Sullivan, and Saweetie. The other half closed out the project with the remaining 12 songs that boasted appearances from Muni Long, Jada Kingdom, Rapsody, and Ledisi.

Today (Nov. 4), the Grammy award-winning singer returns with his latest offering from LEGEND, the official remix for “Nervous.” For the updated version, he taps in with Colombia’s very own Sebastián Yatra. The two initially teased the collaboration by sharing Yatra’s submission for Legend’s open verse challenge on TikTok. On the song, he sings about the butterflies in his stomach he feels when being around his lover:

“Adrenaline runnin’ through my veins, I’m a skeleton when you say my name and the high, no, it never goes away/ Like jumpin’ out an airplane to swimmin’ with the sharks, that existential feelin’ when you’re starin’ at the stars/ There’s a hurricane in my head, but the lightnin’ in my heart, makes it worth it/ Yeah, I still get nervou, when you walk through the door and you look in my eyes/ Yeah, it feels, yeah, it feels like the very first time, I can fall for you forever, I’m certain”

Prior to this, the “All Of Me” singer’s last body of work was 2020’s Bigger Love. That project included appearances from Koffee, Rapsody, Camper, Jhené Aiko, and Gary Clark Jr. across 16 tracks. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on songs like “GOD DID” by DJ Khaled, “Tacones Rojos” by Sebastián Yatra, and more.

Be sure to press play on John Legend’s brand new remix of “Nervous” featuring Sebastián Yatra down below.