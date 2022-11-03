There is a lot of buzz surrounding Tyler James Williams on Twitter, and it has everything to do with his latest freestyle rap on “Sway In The Morning.”

During a Wednesday (Nov. 2) appearance on the show, Williams discussed his past roles in “Everybody Hates Chris,” “The Walking Dead,” and the two-time Emmy Award-winning show, “Abbott Elementary.” After explaining how therapy aided his career, Sway encouraged Williams to share another talent of his — rapping.

The 30-year-old actor spit over GloRilla’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)“, wowing both Sway and viewers alike. “F**k all this going back and forth. I ain’t playing tennis, she said ‘you asked where she was going why you in my business?'” Williams rapped. “This ain’t clue, who is you, and why is you suspicious? Just be a man, Peter Pan. Understand that she F. R. E. E. all the way free.”

The clip quickly went viral on Twitter, causing it to go crazy for the nearly two-minute rap. In addition to expressing their amazement at Williams’ hidden talent, fans of the actor also took a moment to shoot their shots.

Social media user Beestarot expressed her desire for the young actor explicitly, tweeting: “I want Tyler James Williams to talk to me while he in it. Just when I thought I couldn’t have a bigger crush on him. I will let this man impregnate me, stat. Immediately. Who knew my beloved husband could rap?!”

I WANT TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS TO TALK TO MEEE WHILE HE IN IT😭😭😭😭😭😭 JUST WHEN I THOUGHT I COULDN’T HAVE A BIGGER CRUSH ON HIM😭 I WILL LET THIS MAN IMPREGNATE ME😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫 STAT, IMMEDIATELY 😖 WHO KNEW MY BELOVED HUSBAND COULD RAP?!😩 https://t.co/htMoF3NvMy — B💫 Thee Intuitive 🔥Sign (@Beestarot) November 3, 2022

Shorty61in, a fan of the actor, said she wasn’t happy with all the attention he received from the clip: “I don’t like how y’all starting to see how fine Tyler James Williams now. I [have] been here since ‘Everybody Hates Chris.'”

Ion like how y’all starting to see how fine Tyler James Williams now, I been here since Everybody hate Chris. — Icy Lin (@shorty61in) November 3, 2022

Sonyanicolee_ revealed her thoughts on Williams’ rhymes were not safe for work (NSFW), commenting: “I’m not gonna say what I wanna say about that Tyler James Williams video cause my account would be BANNED.”

I’m not gonna say what I wanna say about that Tyler James Williams video cause my account would be BANNED. — chubby cheeks mcgee🍭 (@sonyanicolee_) November 3, 2022

User Jylcrkmr had never noticed the hype surrounding the actor before, but she does now. “I’m sorry for not understanding the Tyler James Williams hype. I 100 percent get it now,” she tweeted.

I’m sorry for not understanding the Tyler James Williams hype I 100% get it now https://t.co/yydnFqdsqi — J (@jylcrkmr) November 2, 2022

On another account, Siyamaximoff admitted that Williams whispered anything and everything into her ear. “Tyler James Williams can whisper anything in my ear, and I’d fold like a camp chair,” she expressed.