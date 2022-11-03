Photo: Getty
By Megan Ambers
  /  11.03.2022

There is a lot of buzz surrounding Tyler James Williams on Twitter, and it has everything to do with his latest freestyle rap on “Sway In The Morning.”

During a Wednesday (Nov. 2) appearance on the show, Williams discussed his past roles in “Everybody Hates Chris,” “The Walking Dead,” and the two-time Emmy Award-winning show, “Abbott Elementary.” After explaining how therapy aided his career, Sway encouraged Williams to share another talent of his — rapping.

The 30-year-old actor spit over GloRilla’s “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)“, wowing both Sway and viewers alike. “F**k all this going back and forth. I ain’t playing tennis, she said ‘you asked where she was going why you in my business?'” Williams rapped. “This ain’t clue, who is you, and why is you suspicious? Just be a man, Peter Pan. Understand that she F. R. E. E. all the way free.”

The clip quickly went viral on Twitter, causing it to go crazy for the nearly two-minute rap. In addition to expressing their amazement at Williams’ hidden talent, fans of the actor also took a moment to shoot their shots.

Social media user Beestarot expressed her desire for the young actor explicitly, tweeting: “I want Tyler James Williams to talk to me while he in it. Just when I thought I couldn’t have a bigger crush on him. I will let this man impregnate me, stat. Immediately. Who knew my beloved husband could rap?!”

Shorty61in, a fan of the actor, said she wasn’t happy with all the attention he received from the clip: “I don’t like how y’all starting to see how fine Tyler James Williams now. I [have] been here since ‘Everybody Hates Chris.'”

Sonyanicolee_ revealed her thoughts on Williams’ rhymes were not safe for work (NSFW), commenting: “I’m not gonna say what I wanna say about that Tyler James Williams video cause my account would be BANNED.”

User Jylcrkmr had never noticed the hype surrounding the actor before, but she does now. “I’m sorry for not understanding the Tyler James Williams hype. I 100 percent get it now,” she tweeted.

On another account, Siyamaximoff admitted that Williams whispered anything and everything into her ear. “Tyler James Williams can whisper anything in my ear, and I’d fold like a camp chair,” she expressed.

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Tyler James Williams

