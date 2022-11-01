Back in June, Chief Keef announced the launch of his new label 43B and confirmed Lil Gnar as his first official signee. Since then, the two have joined forces for multiple offerings like “Almighty Gnar” and “New Bugatti” with Ski Mask The Slump God. Yesterday (Oct. 31), Lil Gnar returned to share his latest single “Triple S.” On the track, Keef provides the hard-hitting instrumental as his protégé spits about elevation:

“Upgraded all my pipes you gonna hear my car, upgraded all my blickies, I put switches on/ Upgraded all my b**ches, I put a** on ’em/ Finna rock this show but first I’m buying the mall, had to triple up my paper you know Lil Gnar come through trim/ Ain’t nobody took me serious ’till I popped out with a million, they know I’m him, they know I’m fly”

Earlier this year, Lil Gnar presented his DIE BOUT IT album, a 18-track body of work that saw appearances from Lil Skies, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Keed, Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, and plenty others. Prior to that was 2019’s Fire Hazard, which saw 12 cuts with additional features from YBN Nahmir, Thouxanbanfauni, Lil Yachty, Craig Xen, UnoTheActivist, Robb Bank$, Tyla Yaweh, and more.

The Atlanta-based emcee’s recent offerings are expected to appear on his forthcoming project GNAR Lif3 2, the follow-up to 2018’s GNAR Lif3. In a previous interview, the “My Bruddas” rapper provided an update about his approach for the sequel. “I just want it to be as crazy as possible, so I’m not in too much of a rush to drop it,” he said. “I just want to keep giving… when I feel like the time is right, I’m going to drop the project.

Be sure to press play on Lil Gnar’s brand new “Triple S” single down below.