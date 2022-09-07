Back in June, Chief Keef announced the launch of his new label 43B and confirmed Lil Gnar as his first official signee. Yesterday (Sept. 6), the two joined forces and returned with their brand new collaboration track and video, “Almighty Gnar.” The freshly released Sam McGrath-directed clip features vignettes of Gnar and Chief Keef working together behind the scenes as Keef’s hard-hitting opening verse plays:

I love some dodi (Damn), talkin’ Olympians, b**ch, I got trophies (Yeah)/ Call me broksi (Nope), give your a** that Kobe, you try to backdoor me (Bang, bang, bang), skokie (Skokie)/ B**ch, I’m from the Southside, ain’t from Skokie, call me Smokey/ We ready if the opps think they can smoke me, these b**ches dirty, where I’m from, you get a pistol for dirty cheap McFlurry

Bitch, my f**kin’ wrist a McFlurry, like a jersey, we’ll leave your t-shirt like a jersey (On god)/ Did ya heard me? (Bang, bang, bang, huh, huh), I just-I just got some brand new Marni (Damn, yeah)/ I just-I just blew some bands in Onyx (Bands in Onyx), I just took the stand and I lied to yo’ honor (On god, Sosa baby)/ She gon’ come to crib and give me that body (Damn)

Earlier this year, Lil Gnar presented his DIE BOUT IT album, a 18-track body of work that saw appearances from Lil Skies, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Keed, Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, and plenty others. Prior to that was 2019’s Fire Hazard, which saw 12 cuts with additional features from YBN Nahmir, Thouxanbanfauni, Lil Yachty, Craig Xen, UnoTheActivist, Robb Bank$, Tyla Yaweh, and more.

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Almighty Gnar” by Lil Gnar featuring Chief Keef down below.