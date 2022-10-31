Last year, Peacock announced the original cast of The Best Man was getting back together for a forthcoming limited series. Yesterday (Oct. 30), the official trailer for the show, titled “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” was finally revealed. In the new clip, fans are treated with nostalgic flashbacks from the original film along with sneak peeks about where everyone is at now in their lives.

The cast for “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” includes Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau. The Peacock original was filmed in locations like New York City, New Jersey and Dominican Republic.

The reveal of the trailer was a full-circle moment, as it first dropped exclusively at Urbanworld Film Festival over the weekend, where the original film premiered back in 1999. The limited series is set to premiere on Peacock on Dec. 22 with all eight episodes available to stream. Creator and director Malcolm D. Lee, writer Dayna Lynne North, Morris Chestnut, and Melissa De Sousa participated in a Q&A panel at the festival.

The official description of the forthcoming series reads, “Based upon the eponymous Universal film franchise written and directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the series will catch up with Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch as relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance.”

“We’re excited to reunite this beloved cast for a limited series run of ‘The Best Man’ for Peacock,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal’s television and streaming division, via press release. “With a powerhouse duo like Malcolm and Dayna at the helm, fans will fall in love with our favorite group of friends all over again.”

Be sure to check out the official trailer for “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” down below.