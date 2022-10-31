Last Friday (Oct. 28), DVSN unveiled their highly anticipated Working On My Karma album. The offering boasted a track with Jagged Edge and an array of songs produced by the legendary Jermaine Dupri. Over the weekend, the R&B duo continued their momentum by sharing the official music video for “Don’t Take My Love.” The new Rook-directed clip sees Daniel Daley, who makes up one-half of the singer-producer pair, on his way to meet up with his lover as he expresses his feelings through the honest lyrics:

“Why didn’t I just listen? Why when you said you needed me the most, I just went missin’? Why didn’t I pay attention to my intuition?/ Because I know you, I know you, I know you and, I can feel you slippin’ (That) like that time you hinted/ That n***as got you on they hit list, did you just think I missed it? (That)/ I played that in my mind like 30 times, I just wasn’t bright, why you bringin’ up other n***as (That)/ When I ain’t out here bringin’ up other b**ches?”

“The album is all about honesty and making amends with yourself,” Daley said about Working On My Karma via press release. “We wanted to make music you can sing along to like ‘Take It Slow,’ but also spark conversation around the complexities of relationships with songs like ‘If I Get Caught.’”

Last August, DVSN linked up with Ty Dolla $ign for their collaborative project, Cheers to the Best Memories. The well-received body of work included 11 records, along with a posthumous appearance from Mac Miller and additional features from YG and Rauw Alejandro.

Be sure to press play on DVSN’s brand new “Don’t Take Your Love” music video down below.