Photo: “What’s Up” cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.30.2022

Back in July, DVSN returned with their “If I Get Caught” release, which was the widely discussed single that boasted a sample approval by JAY-Z himself. Today (Sept. 30), the duo keeps their momentum going by sharing their latest single, “What’s Up.” Equipped with an assist from Jagged Edge, the accompanying music video picks up right where the “If I Get Caught” visual left off. As the toxic storyline continues to unfold, Daniel Daley delivers some regret-filled lyrics:

Biggest mistake I made shouldn’t have let you go instead of wondering, I should’ve let you know, yeah, yeah/ When I say love, I’m in love, ain’t no f**kin’ shame in it, that ain’t your name if my last name ain’t in it/ This s**t has been a process, it’s playin’ with my conscience/ That I’m layin’ here with someone else, feel like I’m by myself/ Thinkin’ and my mind won’t rest, I just wanna text my ex/ I’m just sayin’ what’s up with you? What’s goin’ on? Who’s f**kin’ with you? Whose time you’re on?

Last August, DVSN linked up with Ty Dolla $ign for their collaborative project, Cheers to the Best Memories. The well-received body of work included 11 records, along with a posthumous appearance from Mac Miller and additional features from YG and Rauw Alejandro.

Prior to that, the duo shared their Amusing Her Feelings EP, which housed singles like “Use Somebody” and “Blessings.” Since then, they have shared visuals for fan-favorite cuts from the project like “A Muse” and the Snoh Aalegra-assisted “Between Us.” Shortly afterward, they released A Muse In Her Feelings that same April. That album included 16 new tracks and features from Summer Walker, Popcaan, Ty Dolla $ign, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Future, Jessie Reyez, and Shantel May.

Be sure to press play on DVSN’s brand new “What’s Up” music video featuring Jagged Edge down below.

