After taking a hiatus from the music world, Ashanti officially made her return today (Oct. 28) with her brand new “Falling For You” single. The veteran singer also paired the offering with a cinematic music video that gives fans a look into the reality of a rocky relationship. The Jet Phynx-directed clip opens up with Ashanti going in for a tarot card reading in an attempt to get some answers about her love life. As the answers begin to unfold, she sings about being ready to move on:

“No more falling for your games, I know you ain’t gon’ change, I ain’t tryna let my guard down/ You gotta know I’m still in pain, and it’s driving me insane/ I can’t have you how I want, how did it get this bad/ From making me laugh to making me sad, so much when you think about it/ Not stuck in the past you put on a mask, I’m not turning back”

The Long Island-born songstress’ last solo drop was 2021’s “235 (2:35 I Want You),” which was released just hours after her headline-garnering Verzuz battle against Keyshia Cole. Outside of her own releases, Ashanti can be heard lending out guest hooks on more recent tracks like “Baby” by Aitch, “Wockesha (Remix)” by Moneybagg Yo alongside Lil Wayne, “Energy” by DJ Tunez, and more.

In other news, the “Foolish” singer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in April. Within the same month, she released an NFT collection to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut album. The last few weeks have also been filled with Irv Gotti-related drama, which she addressed on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast this week.

Be sure to press play on Ashanti’s brand new “Falling For You” music video down below.