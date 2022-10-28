Photo: “Ain’t Safe” cover art
By Regina Cho
  /  10.28.2022

Last month, Trippie Redd treated fans with his First Draft EP, a two-song bundle consisting of “Save Me, Please” and “1st Degree Murder.” Prior to that was August’s well-received “Big 14” single featuring Offset and Moneybagg Yo. Today (Oct. 28), the Ohio-bred talent returns with his latest track titled “Ain’t Safe.” Equipped with an assist from Don Toliver, the moody new offering sees Redd spitting some bars about keeping your guard up at all times:

“Yeah, n***a this s**t ain’t safe, Cartier ice the face, pouring a four of the drank/ Moving around in a tank, diamonds they water, they wet like a lake/ Thinking bout causing a scene today, sliding around with that bank, sliding around with a K/ You play with my brothers ,then you gotta pay, we zip that boy up like he rocking some bape/ P**sy you better obey, you n***as better play safe, woah, you better play safe”

The “Miss The Rage” rapper has been busy delivering a slew of show-stopping live sets this year. He recently hit the stage at Rolling Loud Miami, Rolling Loud Toronto, and Summer Sky Vol. 1, while also supporting select dates of Machine Gun Kelly’s “Mainstream Sellout Tour.”

Last year, Redd liberated his fourth studio LP Trip At Knight, which contained 18 songs and appearances from SoFaygo, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Ski Mask The Slump God, Juice WRLD, XXXTENTACION, Polo G, Lil Durk, Sada Baby, Icewear Vezzo, and Babyface Ray. The album grabbed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 81,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on Trippie Redd’s brand new “Ain’t Safe” single down below. 

