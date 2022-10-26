Photo: “Let Me Be Great” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  10.26.2022

Last month, Sampa The Great unleashed her sophomore album titled As Above, So Below. The 11-track body of work included guest appearances from Denzel Curry, Kojey Radical, Joey Bada$$, WITCH, James Sakala, and many others. “Never Forget” from the project also landed a placement as the official song for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer.

Yesterday (Oct. 25), the Zambian poet and rapper returned with her latest offering from the album, the official music video for “Let Me Be Great.” The Angélique Kidjo-assisted song serves as the official outro on As Above, So Below. The new visual is directed by Pussykrew, produced by Kiley Coleman of Coleman Creative Agency, and creative directed by Rha Nembhard. The video takes place in an animated CGI world that brings the lyrics to life:

“These certainly are the signs, many men left to their own devices/ Tell the story, leaving out the cries, it’s say me, say me, uh, quite sucks to be the boss/ The hunter should be licking at my balls, I’m a lion, now, king, men, applause I’m feelin’ this but of course, what is the cost I’m healing now/ I’m dealing with my hero’s always s**tting on my flaws, when I was younger you was on my walls, now it’s replace this/ Don’t wanna ever be an enemy n***a, so I figure I could carve my own path”

In a recent interview, Sampa delved into why it is important for her to use African history in her lyrics. “We often forget the stories of people who have created things, or we often forget our own stories, because they’re usually rewritten for us. African histories are often wiped out,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Sampa The Great’s brand new music video for “Let Me Be Great” down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Sampa The Great

