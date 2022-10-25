Maxwell Thee Stallion?

Maxwell has officially submitted his application into the strong knees competition. The three-time Grammy award-winning multiplatinum artist is currently taking the Twitter streets by storm with some unexpected dance moves.

The 49-year-old neo-soul and R&B singer is currently on his 25-date tour entitled “Maxwell: The Night Tour.” After his Oct. 21 stop in Arkansas, Maxwell tweeted a video with the caption, “North Little Rock had me like…”

north little rock had me like . . . . pic.twitter.com/lmLGPMMNGZ — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) October 22, 2022

In the video, he donned a sparkly suit, classy shades and long Shemar Moore Diary of a Mad Black Woman-esque braids tied into a ponytail. The singer was clearly having a ball during his performance.

Though the Grammy winning singer tweeted the video in confidence, he was likely unaware of the meme storm that was to come. Fans were genuinely surprised that Maxwell was able to bust moves like that.

After his post, fans started providing additional videos of their own of Maxwell dancing during his tour stops. In one video, Maxwell donned his classic afro, a denim outfit and a big smile throughout. However, the main subject of attention from that video was Maxwell busting a squat and letting his knees do the rest of the performance.

The video has garnered over 2 million views on Twitter.

Maxwell ain’t got a single song that calls for this pic.twitter.com/Nc8gkFNFoP — super freaky grandma (@artfulkash) October 23, 2022

The “Pretty Wings” crooner poked fun at the viral moment on social media. He posted, “Y’all wanna laugh but your knees ain’t built like that. This the Maxwell challenge” on Instagram.

Maxwell’s “The Night Tour” has pledged at least $50,000 to relief efforts locally and state-wide from those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Legendary singers like Joe, Fantasia and Anthony Hamilton have also made guest appearances on the tour.

The Haitian-Puerto Rican singer isn’t the only older R&B singer going viral for dance moves. Earlier this summer, Ginuwine went viral for his dance moves, with his viral video gathering over 4.3 million views on Twitter.

We are here for the legendary singers proving they’ve still got it.