On Nov. 4, Coco Jones will officially unveil her What I Didn’t Tell You EP. Back in June, she dropped off her most recent preview of the project with her “Love Is War” single and returned yesterday (Oct. 24) with her official follow-up. Titled “ICU,” the intimate new single sees the songstress singing about heartbreak over a guitar-led beat by DJ Camper:

“Something ’bout your hands on my body, feels better than any man I ever been/ Something ’bout the way you just get me, I try not, don’t ’cause I can’t forget/ You got a feeling, a soul, that I need in my life, oh, woah, and though we may grow, I don’t know why we done grow apart/ Maybe I-I-I-I-I, I need you, I breathe you, turnin’ my heart blue, ooh, ooh/ Maybe I-I-I-I-I, I need you, when I leave you, I see you, oh-oh-oh, oh”

“’ICU’ is about the push and pull of being in a relationship where the circumstances have changed,” says Jones about the track via press release. “Growing in our career and personal goals, but growing apart at the same time.”

Earlier this year, the Nashville-bred talent released her sensual “Caliber” single. Shortly afterward, she returned to treat fans with the official accompanying music video, which was directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor and produced by Taylor’s production company, The Aunties.

Additionally, Jones has been in headlines all throughout last year thanks to her highly lauded role as the new Hilary Banks in “Bel-Air,” which is Peacock’s brand new re-imagination of the iconic “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” sitcom. The show premiered on Feb. 13 earlier this year and fans are currently waiting for an announcement about the second season.

Be sure to press play on Coco Jones’ brand new music video for “ICU” down below.