Photo: “ICU” video screenshot
By Regina Cho
  /  10.25.2022

On Nov. 4, Coco Jones will officially unveil her What I Didn’t Tell You EP. Back in June, she dropped off her most recent preview of the project with her “Love Is War” single and returned yesterday (Oct. 24) with her official follow-up. Titled “ICU,” the intimate new single sees the songstress singing about heartbreak over a guitar-led beat by DJ Camper:

“Something ’bout your hands on my body, feels better than any man I ever been/ Something ’bout the way you just get me, I try not, don’t ’cause I can’t forget/ You got a feeling, a soul, that I need in my life, oh, woah, and though we may grow, I don’t know why we done grow apart/ Maybe I-I-I-I-I, I need you, I breathe you, turnin’ my heart blue, ooh, ooh/ Maybe I-I-I-I-I, I need you, when I leave you, I see you, oh-oh-oh, oh”

“’ICU’ is about the push and pull of being in a relationship where the circumstances have changed,” says Jones about the track via press release. “Growing in our career and personal goals, but growing apart at the same time.”

Earlier this year, the Nashville-bred talent released her sensual “Caliber” single. Shortly afterward, she returned to treat fans with the official accompanying music video, which was directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor and produced by Taylor’s production company, The Aunties.

Additionally, Jones has been in headlines all throughout last year thanks to her highly lauded role as the new Hilary Banks in “Bel-Air,” which is Peacock’s brand new re-imagination of the iconic “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” sitcom. The show premiered on Feb. 13 earlier this year and fans are currently waiting for an announcement about the second season.

Be sure to press play on Coco Jones’ brand new music video for “ICU” down below.

 

Tags in this article:
Tags
Coco Jones
Music Videos

Trending
Watch

Aunjanue Ellis on playing Fannie Lou Hamer & being an underpaid actress | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Aunjanue Ellis appears on an all-new episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike.” The ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.20.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy surprises Capital Prep Bronx students, BTS of the "Gonna Move On (Remix)" video shoot & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we tackle a number of fun trending topics ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.21.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet our Revolutionary of the Week Riccardo Dale

Riccardo Dale runs a mentoring program for at-risk youth with a 100 percent acceptance rate ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.21.2022
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Why Aunjanue Ellis is committed to telling the story of forgotten civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer

Respected actress Aunjanue Ellis appeared on a brand new episode of “Love & Respect with ...
By Jess Sims
  /  05.16.2022
View More