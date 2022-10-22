Stephen A. Smith wants one of Hollywood’s leading men to portray him if his upcoming memoir, “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” is ever adapted into a biopic.

The book, slated to release in early 2023, will give readers insight into Smith’s childhood, his relationship with his father, and the trials and tribulations he’s experienced as a sports journalist. During his Oct. 21 appearance on “Hell of A Week with Charlamagne tha God,” the ESPN sports analyst revealed he has a very short list of actors he believes could pull off the role.

“D**mit, it would’ve been Will Smith before the slap. But I can’t go with him now. I can’t go with him,” the sports personality said, referring to the controversy that unfolded earlier this year when the Oscar-winning actor was ostracized from Hollywood after slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars when the comedian made an off-the-cuff joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald appearance.

When “The Breakfast Club” co-host suggested Will would make a comeback after the controversy, Stephen agreed. “Listen, listen; he’s Will Smith. We know he’s going to be back. We got love for him, but you just don’t do something like that. And Stephen A. wouldn’t do something like that.”

Stephen then said the only actors left for consideration are “Omari Hardwick, Michael B. Jordan — they both look a hell of a lot better than me, but d**mit, I’m stealing from them. So what do you want me to do? I’m gonna go with those names.”

The “First Take” commentator also noted that Jamie Foxx would have also been a shoo-in. “I would say Jamie Foxx, but he’s already trying to do Tyson [the Mike Tyson biopic]. He does [an impersonation] of Tyson exceptionally well. He does me alright, but he does Tyson really, really good. So I’m not going to give him too much credit for that.”

Watch the full interview below.