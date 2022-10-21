Earlier this month, Republican Randy Kaufman was caught with his pants down in front of Wirtzie’s Preschool and Child Care Center in Tempe, Arizona. An officer found the GOP candidate parked outside with several children in plain sight.

The preschool is located on the Rio Salado College campus. Records say when the officer approached Kaufman’s car, his pants were pulled down to the middle of his thighs and he was ​​“manipulating his genitals in a masturbatory manner.” According to the New York Post, the cop approached him, asking, “Seriously?” The Republican responded, “I’m sorry. I f**ked up. I’m really stressed.” Kaufman claimed he was out shopping for building materials and didn’t realize he’d pulled over in front of children to relieve himself.

The party of family values. Randy Kaufman, a Trump-loving MAGA Republican candidate for Maricopa County AZ College Board, arrested for masturbating in his pickup truck across the street from a preschool. Cop: “Kaufman had his pants down showing his fully erect nude penis.” pic.twitter.com/HsOhZHpcgd — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 19, 2022

“The party of family values. Randy Kaufman, a Trump-loving MAGA Republican candidate for Maricopa County AZ College Board, arrested for masturbating in his pickup truck across the street from a preschool. Cop: ‘Kaufman had his pants down showing his fully erect nude penis,’” one tweet read. While trying to use his connections to avoid the arrest, Kaufman reportedly told the cop, “Can I say something off the record? I know Officer Jim Hill. He works with you guys…and…I’m running for the governing board for the colleges. I didn’t even know this was one of your sites, but now I see the signs all over the parking lot.”

On Tuesday (Oct. 18), he suspended his campaign for masturbating to “interracial porn” in front of the preschool. Although he is no longer running, there’s a chance he could still win the election. According to local news station CBS 3, the ballots with his name on them have already been mailed to residents for the fast-approaching election. For now, the only way for him to be disqualified is if he formally withdraws.

“Randy Kaufman, an Arizona GOP candidate and avid Trump supporter [who] wanted to protect children from progressives, has been arrested for masturbating near a preschool where children were playing outside,” one person tweeted as they pointed out the irony of the disturbing situation.

See related tweets below.

"I f***ed up." Arizona GOP candidate Randy Kaufman was arrested for masturbating in his truck on campus…part of the district he was running for the college board in. It was near a preschool. But his name is already on the ballot, some have already early voted, so now what?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mRBjPzRZhG — Briana Whitney (@BrianaWhitney) October 19, 2022