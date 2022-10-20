Jada Pinkett Smith invited her husband Will Smith’s ex- wife, Sheree Zampino, as a special guest host for Wednesday’s (Oct. 19) “Red Table Talk” episode. As they spoke about being a “toxic forgiver,” Jada Pinkett revealed that Will “takes trips” with Zampino when she is not around.

“With Will, we’re better as co-parents than we were as husband and wife. We came together to have Trey, it took the two of us to make him but then we shifted,” Zampino explained.

“You guys really enjoy each other,” Jada Pinkett said.

Country singer Jana Kramer, who was also this week’s celebrity guest on the Facebook Watch series, asked The Nutty Professor actress what everyone was clearly thinking, “Does that ever get under your skin?” Jada Pinkett then revealed it doesn’t bother her and that Zampino still joins “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star on business trips for moral support.

“Never. They take trips, I’m not there. They do their thing,” Jada Pinkett added. “Not together romantically but if he’s going on a book tour and [Will’s] mom is going and his sister, it’s fun for me to watch them enjoy each other. It takes time though. We’re not having trouble, everyone. Let’s make that clear because you know that’ll be the next rumor.”

Will was married to Zampino from 1992 until 1995. During their three-year marriage, they welcomed a son Trey Smith, who is now 29. Will and Jada Pinkett got married in December of 1997, two years after their divorce. They have two children together, a son, Jaden Smith, 24, and, daughter, Willow Smith, 21.

During the discussion, Jada Pinkett also mentioned how she was wrong for thinking that Will’s relationship with Zampino ended right after the divorce. “This woman is a part of this family,” she stated. “[I was] not only taking on Trey, but Sheree is coming along too. Looking back, I definitely would have taken a beat as far as putting myself in the dynamic of you guys [and] let you two flesh out whatever you need to figure out. I didn’t understand it.”

You can watch the full episode below: