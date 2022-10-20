Fans are about to get a closer look into the life of Shaquille O’Neal like never before. The basketball legend recently partnered up with HBO to create a docuseries about his ascent to superstardom. The four-part series titled “Shaq” will span four weeks with new episodes airing each Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO in addition to being available for streaming on HBO Max. The official release date of Nov. 23 was announced earlier today (Oct. 20).

Directed by Robert Alexander, “Shaq” will not only delve into O’Neal’s legendary Lakers champion run, league MVP honors, and other NBA-related eras, but it will also take a deep dive into his life off of the court. Fans can expect on-camera interviews from fellow athletes like Penny Hardaway, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Scott, Brian Shaw, Derek Fisher, and Rick Fox.

According to the sports star, the new offering will reveal components of his life in the most raw way possible. “We kept this documentary real from the start, and I do feel like it is the most honest look into my life and career up until this point. This process allowed me to reflect publicly in a way I haven’t before, and I’m so proud of the work everyone has done to put it all together,” said he in a statement about the forthcoming series.

As previously reported by REVOLT, this isn’t the first time Shaquille O’Neal had hands-on experience with a documentary, as he was an executive producer for The Queen of Basketball earlier this year. The film was about Lusia “Lucy” Harris, who passed away this January and was the first and only woman ever to be officially drafted by the NBA. The project won the Critics Choice Award for Best Documentary Short and was also nominated for Best Documentary Short at the 2022 Oscars.