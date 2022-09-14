Photo: Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  09.14.2022

On Oct. 7, Netflix will unleash the highly anticipated The Redeem Team documentary. Produced by NBA superstars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, the forthcoming release is the untold story of the 2008 U.S. Men’s Olympic basketball team “who had everything to lose — and everything to prove.”

Yesterday (Sept. 13), the official trailer for The Redeem Team was finally unveiled. The new offering opened up with scenes of the 2002 U.S. Men’s FIBA World Championships squad, who infamously took a loss that was hard to forget. As the nostalgic clips continue to play, viewers are taken through the very journey that wound up leading the U.S. team to eventually win gold in Beijing eight years later.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends and future teammates,” Wade said in a statement last month when the project was announced. “Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA basketball. I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team.

The Redeem Team represents the very best of what the Olympics are all about,” added Olympic Channel general manager Mark Parkman. “This film will bring viewers directly inside that team and the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 by showcasing the personality and dynamics of a special group of superstars who came together as one to reclaim basketball supremacy on the biggest stage in sports.”

Be sure to view the full The Redeem Team trailer down below and mark your calendars for Oct. 7.

