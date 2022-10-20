Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.20.2022

A social media user is calling out a group of white teens for allegedly wearing Blackface while AirDropping racist images at a Six Flags theme park. The teens, seen on video with black paint on their faces, denied their actions had ill intent.

According to a post by Yahoo! News yesterday (Oct. 19), the teens were attending Halloween Fright Fest at Six Flags when the video was recorded. A TikToker named Asiah claimed the group denying their actions were racist “wasn’t making any sense.” She said the group even added a racial slur to an AirDrop that they sent to others while at the theme park.

“We got stuff AirDropped with the name ‘Jigaboo Jones’ when there was no other Black [people] around and they asked if we [liked] his face when they came to us,” Asiah wrote on TikTok. She asked users if she was supposed to believe it was “just a coincidence that they only came up to us and asked if we liked it.” Yahoo! News reported that one of the teens wearing black face paint was identified soon after the video began to circulate. His social media accounts on TikTok and Instagram have since been deleted.

Asiah’s post, which has over 2,000 comments, sparked a debate online, with one user sharing her experience at the popular theme park. “Similar thing happened to me and my siblings when we went to Six Flags, AirDropped photos and all.” Others hoped the offensive behavior was not a trend. However, some believed the TikToker was blowing the story out of proportion. A few users said one of the teens claimed he was trying to draw a skull, but accidentally messed it up.

A Twitter user who shared the video also posted a photo of one of the alleged messages AirDropped at Six Flags. The screenshot contained a photo of a little Black boy and a message that said, “Buy me one.” A response said, “No. Black people can’t be sold anymore.”

