By Megan Ambers
  /  10.19.2022

As Megan Thee Stallion celebrated the second anniversary of her relationship with her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, fans assumed that the Houston Hottie got engaged over the special occasion. However, Megan has confirmed that is not the case at all.

On Wednesday (Oct. 19), the 27-year-old artist posted on her Twitter that the ring she was spotted wearing was not an engagement ring. “Lol. As nice as last night was, we are not engaged,” she tweeted.

Fans quickly commented on the hot girl’s tweet, praising the idea that they may still have a chance. One admirer, outrohottie, tweeted: “Glad I still have a chance to be a third, WE MOVE,” while sharing a fan edit video of the rapper. Another Meg fan, queen_stallion1, said: “I was waiting on you to clear that up, Megan.” A third Hottie referred to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, commenting: “The Rock reading this…,” while sharing a meme of Cardi B, a frequent collaborator and friend of the Houston artist.

On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Megan posted several photos of herself and Pardi during their two years together on Twitter. Meg included a candid picture of Fontaine biting her backside playfully and a photo of the couple posing together in bed while the “Body” rapper wears a gray mud mask. She captioned the tweet with a blue heart emoji, “Year [two].” In a second post, she confessed how much she appreciates Pardi’s affection. “My man [is] so obsessed with me…love that for me,” she expressed.

You can read Megan’s tweet confirming she is not engaged, her fans’ reacting to the news and her anniversary posts with Pardi down below:

 

