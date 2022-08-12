While promoting Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion addressed footage of Dwayne Johnson saying he would be her “pet.” As previously reported by REVOLT, Johnson and Kevin Hart were participating in a sit-down for their animated film DC League of Super-Pets, and The Rock was asked whose celebrity “pet” he would be. He quipped, “Megan Thee Stallion” as Hart hysterically laughed. When Johnson was asked to explain he added, “We don’t have to talk about that.”

During an appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1’s “Morning Mash Up” show, Meg weighed in on the hilarious viral clip. She said, “I mean, that’s kinda, like, legendary. I’m kinda epic. I feel like I used to watch wrestling all the time and, like, being from Houston and watching The Rock and how famous he is and how much of a megastar he is. And he wanna be my pet? Like, period. We made it. We might be a little famous.”

The rapper’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine, had a disinterested response that fans received as a diss to Johnson. Pardi responded, ​​”All our dogs is named after #s… just teach ya wife to use seasoning… you’ll be iiight… Moana is the shit tho.” When social media users accused him of attacking Johnson, Pardi explained, “Of all the things to be worried about y’all think I’m mad at the Rock.” If you follow Megan then you know she takes good care of her french bulldogs, and Johnson made a good choice.

not Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson saying he'll be Meg Thee Stallion dog when they asked him who celebrity dog he'll be . LMFAOOOOO I FEEL YOU MY BOY . pic.twitter.com/bzqsqerqHX — Timbo 😎 (@TimboFionna) August 7, 2022

The Good News rapper shared that she spent the longest time recording her latest musical effort on “The Tonight Show.” Meg revealed she recorded at least 50 songs before narrowing the tracklist down to 18 records. Briefly hinting at her ongoing battle against 1501 Records, she said, “As an artist, sometimes, like, your label can kind of try to control you and tell you what to do. They kind of pick your songs for you. But I feel like I made it a point to write all songs that I loved and I liked and that meant something to me.”