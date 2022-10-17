Photo: Getty
By Megan Ambers
  /  10.17.2022

After a new contract extension with TNT, NBA legend Charles Barkley might be on the fast track to billionaire status. 

According to the New York Post on Monday (Oct. 17), Barkley agreed to a 10-year contract with the cable TV channel that is expected to be worth more than nine figures. 

The newspaper reports that the 59-year-old basketball player turned commentator of “Inside the NBA” has three years left on a contract that pays him $10 million per season. His current contract expires after TNT’s NBA deal expires in 2024-25. While Barkley’s exact salary is not yet known, it is estimated to be over $100 million and could reach $200 million if he fulfills the entire contract. However, Barkley may retire from television before the contract ends.

In February, he said he didn’t see himself working past 61 years old. “It’s been a great, great thing. I love Ernie [Johnson], Kenny [Smith], Shaq [O’Neal], and everybody we work with. But I just don’t feel the need to work until the day I die. I don’t, man. I’ll be 61 years old if I finish out my contract,” he said. “And I don’t want to die on TV. I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing. I don’t want to be sitting inside over [by] fat **s Shaq [waiting] to drop dead.”

While O’Neal has already signed a long-term deal, TNT announced Monday that Johnson and analyst Smith were also signed to new deals.

“We’re all a big family – Ernie, Kenny, and Shaquille are brothers to me – and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” Barkley said on Monday. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal…and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”

Throughout its illustrious history, “Inside the NBA” has earned 17 Sports Emmy awards for its unique blend of sports and entertainment commentary.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Charles Barkley pledges $1 million to Spelman College

By Shanique Yates
  /  07.11.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Charles Barkley

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Charles Barkley pledges $1 million to Spelman College

By Shanique Yates
  /  07.11.2022
View More

Trending
Drink Champs

Drink Champs

Legendary Queens rapper-turned show host N.O.R.E. teams up with Miami hip-hop pioneer DJ EFN for ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.17.2019
Drink Champs

Boosie on DaBaby being blackballed, Kanye West, and social media | 'Drink Champs'

Boosie stops by for this all-new episode of “Drink Champs.” The Baton Rouge artist talks ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.15.2022
Interviews

Judge Mathis is proud of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for protecting Verzuz and "not being slaves"

In this exclusive interview for REVOLT, the renowned judge weighs in on Swizz Beatz and ...
By Ty Cole
  /  10.07.2022
Interviews

Judge Mathis speaks out about PnB Rock's death and "suckers" solving issues with guns

“We all claim to be so tough and macho, yet we fall for the trap ...
By Sukii Osborne
  /  10.11.2022
View More