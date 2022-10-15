Whoopi Goldberg is adamant that Sister Act 3 is happening, so much so that she even has a few notable names on her list of stars she wants to appear in the film.

Goldberg first announced her plans to bring a third sequel to the popular ’90s films to fruition in 2020. At the time, she said one of the biggest hurdles was getting Hollywood executives on board. “For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it, and then quite recently, it turns out that may not be true,” Goldberg said during an appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in October 2020. “People may want to see it. So, we’re working diligently to try to figure out how to get the gang together and come back.”

Two years later, it seems the actress is one step closer to reprising her role as Deloris Van Cartier. During a recent sit-down with Charlamagne tha God, the talk show host said Sister Act 3 is definitely happening. “You know, it takes everything a very long time, but we’re getting it. We should get the script by the end of this month. Hopefully, we’ll get it together and get it done sooner rather than later,” Goldberg said on Friday’s (Oct. 14) episode of “Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God.”

A week ago, Keke Palmer shared a mock poster for the film with her name plastered on it alongside Goldberg and Bette Midler. “God bless y’all for this manifestation over my life. @WaltDisneyCo this is what they asked for I’m just here to relay,” Palmer tweeted.

God bless y’all for this manifestation over my life. @WaltDisneyCo, this is what they asked for I’m just here to relay. pic.twitter.com/rTSsk1hVOG — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) October 8, 2022

When asked if Palmer was set to star in the film, the EGOT winner said, “I’m gonna ask Keke to come. You know, I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come.” As the last person’s name slipped her mind, she said, “I want the girl with the chest. What’s her name?” After some quick thinking, Charlamagne responded, “Nicki Minaj.”

You can watch Goldberg’s full interview below.