This story of The LOX almost fighting Mike Tyson to protect Eve is proof that chivalry is not dead.

During a recent appearance on “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson” on Friday (Oct. 7), Styles P revealed that himself, Jadakiss and Sheek Louch felt that it was their duty to protect their Ruff Ryders label mate after the legendary boxer pushed up on her at an awards show some years ago. “[In] Vegas or L.A., it’s one of them awards. We see Mike, we’re chilling. Eve is with us though – us three, there’s nobody else there,” The LOX member recalled. “And [Mike’s] on his bully and we decided, ‘We gotta protect Eve.’ We was deciding who was gonna get knocked out. I was like, ‘I got a knife. Mike’s gonna kill us!'”

Furthermore, he revealed that the “Let Me Blow Your Mind” emcee began to feel uncomfortable by Tyson’s advances, so him and the crew devised a plan for who was going to intervene. “He just liked Eve for how she was looking. Eve was nervous. We with Eve so [we] gotta be the protectors, so now we in a f**ked up position,” said Styles P. “Now we deciding who’s gonna take the Mike blow.”

Ultimately, the team decided that it should be fellow member and rapper Louch who would see Tyson. Styles P added, “Louch was like, ‘F**k no!’ I’m like, ‘I’ma die! I’m little!’ Nobody can take this blow. We trying to come up with a strategy. What do you do?” Luckily, the situation didn’t come to that and since then The LOX and Tyson have grown closer.

“Mike loves us,” Styles P chimed. “We’re The LOX, we’re his little bros. We got rapport, we hang out, we chill, we smoke weed, all that. That’s big bro! He had genuine love for us, treated us, lined us up with a few bags so it was awesome.”

While Tyson didn’t detail his viewpoint of the interaction, he did say that he has since patched things up with Eve. “I didn’t mean that, Eve,” said the heavyweight champion. “Me and Eve, we made amends. I said sorry. That’s all I care about.”

Watch Styles P detail the past incident below.