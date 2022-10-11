Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.11.2022

On Thursday (Oct. 6), 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan was fatally shot by a member of the Gulfport Police Department. The incident took place in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Pass Road.

Officers were responding to calls of a Kia Soul driving erratically. Four teens were allegedly in the vehicle, “flipping [other drivers] off” and waving a firearm, as reported by Biloxi, Mississippi news station WLOX. The outlet says the call came in just before 2:30 p.m. when a driver claimed they were being followed by the car full of teens and feared for their safety.

Court documents state around 15 minutes after the call came in, Gulfport police spotted a Kia Soul matching the description in the store’s parking lot. According to statements from the officers involved, they approached McMillan and saw he was armed. This allegedly led to the killing of the Gulfport High School freshmen.

However, witness testimony refutes the officers’ accounts. In a video circulating on social media a woman who said she saw the entire situation unfold, claimed the Gulfport teen’s hands were up as he approached the officers. She added that she never saw him holding a weapon. Sources say McMillan was shot in his head by one of the officers and then handcuffed as he laid in his own blood on the ground.

The teen was transported to Gulfport Memorial Hospital and then transferred to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile, Alabama. Additional cell phone footage shows McMillan’s family arriving at one of the hospitals, but being told by a white officer that they were not allowed to enter the building. As his mother and several others pleaded to see the teen during his final moments, the cop shared that the freshman died.

Emotional, and still forced to wait outside, the family asked why a doctor hadn’t delivered the devastating news. A few moments later, the officer returned saying he miscommunicated the information. He noted that the Gulfport teen was “braindead,” not dead. McMillan was taken off of life support just before 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 8). WLOX reports that the case has been sent to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Following procedure, the officer involved was placed on non-enforcement duties until an investigation is complete.

See related tweets below.

