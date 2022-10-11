An unarmed 17-year-old that was shot by a San Antonio cop at a McDonald’s is now reportedly on life support. According to TMZ, Erik Cantu had several of his organs punctured after getting hit multiple times and is now on the long road to recovery following a round of surgeries. As stated by his attorney Brian Powers, the teenager is “literally fighting for his life every minute of the day as his body has endured a tremendous amount of trauma.”

Cantu’s family released a statement to supporters following the shooting:

“Erik is currently on a life support system that is keeping his lungs operating and remains on a vast amount of sedatives to hopefully ease the discomfort and pain. He has a great medical staff that has been working diligently around the clock to provide him great care. Erik is struggling and we know that recovery will not be easy for him. Every moment is critical and the uncertainly is quite painful. We ask that everyone please keep Erik in your thoughts and prayers.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, probationary police officer James Brennand appeared at the fast food restaurant earlier this month (Oct. 2) for an unrelated call when he spotted Cantu’s vehicle, believing that the maroon-colored car “fled from [him] the other day.” He then approached and opened the door of said vehicle with his gun drawn before proceeding to open fire on Cantu as he appeared to reverse and drive away. Brennand has since been fired from his department, and — according to Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales during a press conference — could face additional consequences:

“Let me be clear that I believe that the large majority of members of the San Antonio Police Department do an excellent job at protecting our community and doing the right thing…We have other decisions we have to make down the road, which may include charging him with a crime.”