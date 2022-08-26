The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who they say pointed a gun at a 55-year-old woman after she accidentally cut him off while driving on a Texas highway, My San Antonio reports.

According to a news release shared on Thursday (Aug. 25), the incident occured last month on July 14. The SAPD revealed that after a woman entered Interstate 10, headed eastbound, she accidentally cut off the suspect’s vehicle as she merged onto the highway just before approaching Interstate 37.

From there, the suspect began to drive aggressively and was exhibiting clear signs of road rage. Once traffic came to a complete stop, he exited his vehicle and approached the woman’s car. A clip of the incident then shows him pull out a weapon before aiming it at the 55-year-old victim. Furthermore, SAPD reports that the man then returned to his car and immediately fled the scene. Once located, authorities are prepared to bring forth an aggravated assault charge. They also plan to charge him for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

WATCH: San Antonio Police are offering up to $5,000 to find this man who gets out of his car and points a gun at a 55-year-old woman who accidentally cut him off while merging onto the highway along I-10 near I-37. Call 210-224-STOP. pic.twitter.com/tLX92W9OLS — Robert Price (@RobertPriceTV) August 26, 2022

At this time, San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that will lead to an arrest. According to a recent study led by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, eight out of 10 drivers in America demonstrate aggressive driving behaviors while behind the wheel. Between 2017 and 2021, gun deaths and injuries in road rage incidents increased by 98%.

Another alarming statistic reveals that 1,732 people were shot during road rage incidents across the nation from 2017 to 2021. Recently, the state of Texas was ranked as first in the nation for road rage shootings. In order to qualify for the $5,000 reward, the tip must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.