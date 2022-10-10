Earlier this morning (Oct. 10), Kanye West decided to unveil a new documentary titled LAST WEEK, which seems to provide viewers with an unfiltered look into his current life. Released unannounced on his YouTube account, the 30-minute video begins with a short skit inspired by the popular Grand Theft Auto video game series, complete with a man — presumed to be Ye himself — going on a mission to find a “dove” and his crew in Tokyo’s Shibuya district. Those who watch can also see him previewing new music, meeting with business executives (including higher-ups at Adidas), hanging out with his daughter North during her basketball game, and more.

At one point, Ye can be heard waxing poetic about how he makes critical decisions during a car ride with his team:

“I had to learn, just because I could see the future, to stay in like, you know, while you’re heading towards the future, don’t ever go all the way to the state of love, you know, ’cause then you’re fully drunk (laughs). Just stay in like-then you’re not in control of your own actions…just be steady. Don’t get excited. Stay energized.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Chicago mogul recently found himself in the throws of heavy criticism following the debut of a garment that bears the term “white lives matter.” In a recent Instagram post, Sean “Diddy” Combs made clear his disagreements about Ye’s controversial shirt:

“I’ve always been there and I will always support my brother Kanye as a free thinker. But the ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, I don’t rock with it. I’m not with it … The press and what fashion is doing thinking this is a joke. Right now, all America has planned for us is poverty, incarceration, and death … So, before I can get to any of the lives mattering, which all lives matter, that Black Lives Matter? Don’t play with it.”

