Brandy shared a message of support for her younger brother Ray J, after his alarming social media posts of him contemplating taking his own life.

The 43-year-old singer and actress took to her Instagram account on Friday (Oct. 7) and posted a throwback picture of her and Ray J, 41. “Need you bro @rayj,” she wrote as the caption.

As previously reported by REVOLT, in a few videos that have since been deleted Thursday (Oct. 6) night, the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star appeared to be sitting on some kind of ledge as he zoomed into the moon. “If it wasn’t [for] my [kids], I would jump off and die tonight,” he wrote. Ray J shares two kids with Princess Love. A daughter, Melody Love, 4, and son, Epik Ray, 2.

Another video, which showed his feet dangling off the ledge, was captioned, “SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it [right]. Now!!!????” In his Instagram Story, the singer also added, “Trying to figure it out, maybe this life was a illusion. Maybe the next life was my real reality.” According to TMZ, a source told the news outlet that Ray J is “okay” and “doing fine.” He is apparently on vacation with Princess Love.

Brandy and Ray J’s sibling love has always been public. In July, Ray J revealed a leg tattoo of his older sister’s face with the words “Best Friends 4 Ever” written across her forehead and cheeks. “NEW @brandy [TATTOO] BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!! @_mashkow_ – IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE – SCRIPTURES – THE VOCAL BIBLE – FAMILY – GHOSTS – POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES – REAL GOTHIC LIKE — ‘THE HOLY LEG!’ – GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!! But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!! – FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!!” he captioned the video of him getting the tattoo on his Instagram account.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).