By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.07.2022

Ray J has his fans worried after he posted a video on his social media account Thursday (Oct. 6) night contemplating suicide.

In one video, the “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star appeared to be sitting on some kind of ledge and captioned it, “If it wasn’t [for] my [kids], I would jump off and die tonight.” In another video, Ray J’s feet were dangling on the ledge. “SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it [right]. Now!!!????” he captioned the video.

He also took to his Instagram Story to write, “Trying to figure it out, maybe this life was a illusion.” He added, “Maybe the next life was my real reality.” The singer shares a daughter, Melody Love, 4, and son, Epik Ray, 2, with Princess Love.

According to TMZ, a source told the news outlet that Ray J was on vacation with Princess Love. The source said he is “okay” and “doing fine.” Apparently, he was drinking at the time. His concerning posts have since been deleted, but his fans on Twitter have been sharing their love and support..

“We play around and clown him but Ray J is loved by his people and I hope he knows that. His life is worth living, not just for his kids. But for himself,” one Twitter user said.

“Sending prayers of strength to Ray J & I hope he has people in his corner showering him with love and support,” DwayneJay tweeted.

“Just watched [Ray J’s] story and prayers out to him for real. [He’s] clearly in a dark place and hope his family gets around him and surrounds him with love. Prayers for your mental for real King @RayJ!” another user wrote.

Below are more tweets of fans sending their love to Ray J:

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Ray J

