Floyd Mayweather has solidified his spot as one of the most successful professional athletes of all time, and he is now opening up his world to give people a more intimate look into the journey that brought him to the top. Today (Oct. 7), the boxer announced his new docuseries titled “The GOAT” is officially on the way.

“The GOAT” is a product of Mayweather inking a life-rights deal with Hidden Empire Film. Through the new partnership, the production company will gain exclusive access to Mayweather’s “personal library of never-before-seen footage, including hundreds of hours of video and audio recorded on his journey to becoming the world’s highest paid athlete and the undefeated welterweight world champion.”

“Now is the perfect time to share my story with the world and let viewers in on my journey from early days of hardships to overcoming adversity to become the athlete and entrepreneur I am today,” Mayweather said in a press statement announcing the project. “As someone who owns his own brand, I can’t think of better partners than Deon, Roxanne, Robert F. Smith — the wealthiest African American in the world — and Hidden Empire Films, a prolific Black-owned production company. This is going to be incredibly special!”

Earlier this year, Mayweather was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame to honor his pristine record, which is 50-0 and 27 KOs. The achievement was celebrated at the Banquet of Champions in the Turning Stone Resort and Casino on June 11. The moment was immensely emotional for the undefeated champion, as he cried for nearly two minutes before being able to start his speech.

In related news, Mayweather’s next match will take place next month as he faces off with YouTube star Deji. The showdown will take place on Nov. 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.