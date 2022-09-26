Photo: Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  09.26.2022

Floyd Mayweather’s boxing tour officially continues. Earlier today (Sept. 26), YouTube star Deji and the Global Titans promotion announced that he will be next to go up against the legendary, undefeated boxer. The showdown will take place on Nov. 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

“Huge thanks to Global Titans and my team for creating this incredible opportunity,” said Deji via press release. “It’s a privilege to be headlining this phenomenal spectacle in Dubai against the all-time great Floyd Mayweather. This is going to be fun!”

Deji has competed in four exhibition boxing matches. The 25-year-old social media sensation scored his first win this past August when he defeated his opponent Fousey in the third round. The event was also headlined by his older brother, KSI.

The new announcement also arrived just a day after Mayweather defeated Mikuru Asakura. Yesterday (Sept. 25), the 45-year-old retired star stopped Asakura at the end of the second round on the Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, bringing home another TKO victory.

In related news, Mayweather whose record is a pristine 50-0 and 27 KOs, was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame earlier this year. The achievement was honored at the Banquet of Champions in the Turning Stone Resort and Casino on June 11. The moment was immensely emotional for the boxing legend, as he cried for nearly two minutes before being able to start his speech.

Be sure to view the official announcement below and check back in with REVOLT about any additional updates about the forthcoming match.

 

