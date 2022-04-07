Floyd Mayweather is set to officially make his return. Today (Apr. 7), the former five-division world champion will face off with Don Moore in an eight-round pay-per-view exhibition May 14. Titled “The Global Titans Fight Series” event, the fight will take place on a helicopter landing pad atop the iconic Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai.

“Dangerous” Don Moore is a journeyman from Gary, Indiana, who last fought in 2016 and has a career record of 18-0-1.

Mayweather, whose record is a pristine 50-0, 27 KOs, was last in the ring on June 6 of last year in Miami Gardens, where he went against YouTube personality Logan Paul. After a vigorous eight rounds, Floyd Mayweather defeated Logan Paul in the exhibition.

Before the fight, Floyd Mayweather talked about the match being a “no win situation.” “If I knock him out early they gon’ complain, if I drag it a little bit they gon’ complain,” he said. “You can never please everyone. As long as you happy, you know? I’m just happy to be back on the big stage having fun once again. I talked about this before, all throughout this week, I’m retired from boxing but I didn’t retire from entertainment and I didn’t retire from making money.”

Former super middleweight titleholder Badou Jack and Brazilian MMA star Anderson Silva also will fight on the card that same evening of May 14. Jack’s opponent has not been announced. Anderson Silva, the former longtime UFC middleweight champion, will return to the ring against Brazilian MMA fighter Bruno Machado as well that night. In 2021, the 46-year-old Silva defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by a split decision last June and most recently he knocked out Tito Ortiz last September.

Be sure to check back with REVOLT for updates as “The Global Titans Fight Series” event approaches.