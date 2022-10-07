Last month, YG unveiled his sixth studio album titled I GOT ISSUES, which saw appearances from J. Cole, Mozzy, Roddy Ricch, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Post Malone, Nas, and more. Preceding the release were plenty of well-received singles like “Alone,” “Run” featuring Tyga, BIA and 21 Savage, “Sign Language,” and “Scared Money” featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo. So far, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying music videos for “How To Rob A Rapper” and “I Dance.”

Yesterday (Oct. 6), the Compton-bred rapper stopped by Power 106 Los Angeles to sit down with Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk. Other emcees who have recently paid them a visit within the last few weeks include Megan Thee Stallion, Central Cee, and Denzel Curry. For the 150th installment of L.A. Leakers, YG honored his late friend and fellow California legend Nipsey Hussle as he laid some bars down over the iconic “Hussle In The House” instrumental:

Turnt up, burned out, pretty b**ches at the house/ Will f**k n***as for clout, I rep the west so hard they don’t feel me in the south/ They f**k with me but they just can’t get with the bouts/ Ice T said L.A. n***as don’t wear the chains, but why the f**k I got buss downs and plain Jane’s/ I be covered in gold n***a, ace spades, big dog in the cty b**ch, Great Dane

Prior to this, YG’s last body of work was 2021’s Kommunity Service project, which was a joint album with Mozzy. The project was led by singles like “Perfect Timing” featuring Blxst and “Bompton To Oak Park.” The duo steadily dropped off accompanying music videos like “Vibe With You” with Ty Dolla $ign and “Mad” featuring Young M.A.

Be sure to press play on YG’s brand new L.A. Leakers freestyle down below.