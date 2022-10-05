Selah Marley, the daughter of Lauryn Hill and granddaughter of Bob Marley, has responded to the online backlash she has received after being spotted in Kanye West’s fashion show wearing a “white lives matter” shirt.

On Tuesday (Oct. 4), Selah posted a lengthy post criticizing the collective for its “hive mentality” on her Instagram Story. “The past 24 hours [have] allowed me to realize that most of y’all are stuck in a hive mentality. You do what the group tells you to do [and] think what the group tells you to think. Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you all into such a panic that you will do whatever it takes to force them back into the box that you feel they should exist in.”

She continued, “All morale [and] empathy is eliminated due to the fact that you feel justified by your emotions. The victim becomes the victimizer. You can not bully me, manipulate me or coax me into silence, nor will you bully me into being who you want me to be. I don’t care how many tweets you make, DMs you send, or articles you write.”

Selah concluded her post, saying: “Throughout all of the chaos, I have yet to speak on my experience. If you know me, you know that nothing I do is without deep thought [and] intention. Wait ’til you hear what I have to say.” Although Selah didn’t disclose her intentions for wearing the t-shirt, it would appear that she is in support of its message.

West’s YZYSZN 9 fashion show took place in Paris, France on Monday (Oct. 3), featuring a collection of models donning the shirt, including Selah. She later posted a video on her Instagram Story talking to Ye while sporting one of the oversized tops. “Love u some @KanyeWest,” she captioned the video, posing with Ye backstage.

You can read Selah’s response to her critics and her video with Ye down below:

