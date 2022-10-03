Nothing screams Black Twitter like a little trip down memory lane. After a viral tweet questioned where the little girls who once graced the perm boxes are today, Baby Tate has come forth to remind fans that she was once one of those models.

“I remember wanting to be the face of a hair relaxer so bad,” read the original tweet accompanied by images of various little girls on Pretty ‘n Silky relaxer boxes. In a quote tweet, a user by the name of Ash The Don Leon posed the question, “Where are these girls today?” Quite a few of the ladies checked in to say where they are present day with the majority noting that they are now natural. One familiar face to respond to the tweet included Atlanta rapper Baby Tate.

Here I am today, a successful artist wearing 40” bussdowns on national tv, still with no actual perm in my head. #themboxesbelying https://t.co/QpnE6tfeer pic.twitter.com/mQOY1rXVCq — mani pedi 💅🏾🦶🏾 (@imbabytate) October 3, 2022

“Here I am today, a successful artist wearing 40[inch] bussdowns on national TV, still with no actual perm in my head,” shared Baby Tate in a tweet paired with a side-by-side image of her today and one of the relaxer boxes that she was featured on. She also included the hashtag, #themboxesbelying. Fans already recognized her with one person saying, “The girl on the left is still iconic,” while tagging the “Poof Be Gone” emcee. Another user added, “Stream Mani Pedi for silky edges” in reference to the new project by the 26-year-old.

In a previous interview with REVOLT, Baby Tate said that she wants to see more brown skinned and dark skinned women at the forefront of not just the rap game, but all walks of life. “It’s a blessing for Black women of any color to be on the podiums and the pedestals we’re on in those types of spotlights,” she said. “But, one thing I really want to see, I hope to see, and I will see in the future is way more representation for brown and darker skinned Black women.”