It’s been more than a year since 24kGoldn blessed the masses with his debut LP El Dorado, which consisted of 13 songs and additional appearances from Future, DaBaby, Swae Lee, and Iann Dior, the last of whom provided an assist on the wildly successful single “Mood.” The project was a moderate success for the San Francisco talent, peaking at number 22 on the Billboard 200 and crossing the gold-certified mark.

Since then, 24kGoldn has continued to keep his momentum going with well-received drops like “Prada” with Lil Tecca, “More than Friends,” and “In My Head” with Travis Barker, all of which are expected to appear on his long-awaited sophomore album Better Late Than Never. Outside of his own work, the XXL Freshman alum also contributed to songs like the F9 standout “I Won” with Ty Dolla $ign and Jack Harlow, “Control The World” with Lil Wayne (from Space Jam: A New Legacy), HVME’s “Alright,” Drakeo The Ruler’s “Spaceship,” Lancey Foux’s “BIG SWAG,” Internet Money’s “Options,” and Mabel’s “Overthinking.”

Today (Sept. 30), 24kGoldn returns with a new track titled “Mistakes,” which sees him harmonizing about ill-advised decisions and past regrets:

“It was only yesterday, had too much to drink, hooked up with my homie girl, didn’t know what to think, pissed all on the neighbor’s house, threw up in the sink, deflect on everybody, I took ’em we would link, yeah, nine times outta ten, I never tend to do my part, and maybe I’d be better f**kin’ up instead of off, my ex think I’m a narcissist, but she don’t know my heart, so, girl, don’t even start, I’m askin’ you to let me know, my dеar, if I’m makin’ it clear, I done lost my way, and I’m tired of makin’ mistakеs…”

Press play on 24kGoldn‘s “Mistakes” below.