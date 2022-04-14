This week, 24kGoldn shared a brand new single titled “Scar” and tapped in with South Korean rapper Sokodomo for the assist. The track serves as a follow-up to his Biz Markie-sampling “More Than Friends” single from just a few months ago. On the song, the two fuse their infectious energies together to create a perfect blend of flows over the BOYCOLD beat:

You know that I will be back from a war, from a place inside my head/ Coming back with a scar on my face with my bruises on place with my mind rearranged/ You on that shit again what happеned to the promise that you/ Wouldn’t trip again I thought you said that you would stop giving mе lip again but then you sip again and then you nip again

Hey, how’d you get up in my head again the way you looked up in my bed was even better than/ All of your friends that’s popping up in my DM’s again when will it ever end? Well, it won’t never end

Last year, 24kGoldn dropped off his El Dorado project, which saw 13 tracks with additional assists from DaBaby, Future, Swae Lee, and iann dior — the last of whom contributed to the chart-topping mega-hit “Mood.” A considerable success for the San Francisco star, the album landed within the top 25 of the Billboard 200 and earned 24kGoldn a well-deserved Gold certification. Other collaboration include “Spaceship” with the late Drakeo The Ruler, which landed on the F9: The Fast Saga official soundtrack.

In terms of what Sokodomo has been up to musically, he dropped off his EP titled …—… last year, which included six songs and features from LEX, XINSAYNE, 645AR, Huckleberry P, and Haeil.

Be sure to press play on 24kGoldn’s brand new song “Scar” featuring Sokodomo down below.