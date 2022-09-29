On Saturday (Sept. 10), Tezlyn Figaro hosted a nonpartisan political training boot camp titled “Push The Line” in Atlanta, Georgia.

Over 250 political candidates, operatives, and organizers from Louisiana, California, Nebraska, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Georgia attended the boot camp.

In a video posted on Figaro’s Youtube account, Atlanta rapper Killer Mike cosigned the event. “This is what they do, [it] doesn’t matter which party you belong to, [it] doesn’t matter your political affiliation, it matters that you want to organize, you wanna learn how to organize. Tezlyn is a hell of a teacher,” he said.

He then continued, “It matters that your a** want to get out and organize locally.”

The next in person training, which will be a follow-up to the recent training, will be held in December but seating is limited to no more than 100 attendees. Another in person training will be held in Los Angeles, California in January 2023. There will be an online training scheduled to take place on Oct. 22. To join a “Push The Line” training boot camp, you can text PUSHTHELINE to 66866 and you’ll be added to the mailing list.

Figaro is the founder of the award-winning Tezlyn Figaro Communications Group, where she provides communications solutions, political consulting, crisis management, and customized training for the most influential political, social and cultural leaders in the United States. Her service offerings are supported by her extensive work as a Florida Supreme Court certified circuit, and Appellate Conflict Resolution mediator and trainer.

She is the host of the “Straight Shot, No Chaser” podcast on Charlamagne Tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network on iHeartRadio. She was also featured in the Netflix documentary Civil, as a senior public policy consultant for Attorney Benjamin Crump.