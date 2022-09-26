In a recent interview with XXL Magazine, Yung Miami recalled the time she had a mental breakdown which led her to miss out on one of her performances.

“I just had to go through it,” one half of City Girls explained how she overcame the breakdown. “I feel like I work a lot, so, I never really get time to go through my emotions. I’m always on plane to plane, city to city, state to state. It was just one of those days where I had just got off an airplane and I had to be back on an airplane the next day. When I got to the airport, I missed my flight. I tried to get on another flight and I missed my other flight. It was just one of those moments. And I was just like, listen, I’m just having a bad day and it just all came down on me because I haven’t had a chance to have me time.”

On July 30, Yung Miami took to her Twitter account to express that she was having a mental breakdown. “Haven’t slept in dayssssss like I’m tired af and don’t feel like doing nothing today my energy is off,” she tweeted.

I’m really having a mental breakdown right now 😣 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) July 30, 2022

Haven’t slept in dayssssss like I’m tired af and don’t feel like doing nothing today my energy is off! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) July 30, 2022

“It was one of those moments where I got really depressed and I had to take off work and I had to go through that emotion. I didn’t have time to go through that emotion because I was working so much that I hadn’t had time to sit down and just really take care of myself,” the “Caresha Please” star told the media outlet. “I just think you have to really go through the emotion. It’s OK to cry. It’s OK to not be OK. And it’s OK to express that you need a break or you just overworking yourself. I just feel like it was one of those situations.”

Sorry I couldn’t make yesterday’s show! @ThegirlJT killed it super proud <3 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) July 31, 2022

Yung Miami is currently on tour. The City Girls are the opening act for Jack Harlow’s “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour” that kicked off earlier this month.