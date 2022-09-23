Wednesday (Sept. 21), police in the Cypress Hills area of Brooklyn, New York made a morbid discovery after finding a dismembered woman. The unidentified person is said to be in her early 20s. Her remains were found at her apartment at 315 Linwood Street at Atlantic Avenue.

Investigators and crime scene technicians were at the woman’s New York residence again yesterday to gather evidence. According to local news station PIX 11, the building’s supervisor received multiple complaints of a foul smell coming from the woman’s apartment. He then contacted authorities.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the supervisor let NYPD officers into the woman’s home, where they were shocked to find her dismembered body. The victim had been cut up with her remains were left in two suitcases. A neighbor who declined to give their name told the outlet that the young woman had a volatile relationship with her boyfriend.

The neighbor, who lives on the same floor, just several doors down, said, “You’d hear arguing, banging, loud stuff.” The New York resident added, “If you tried to break it up, you’re just putting yourself in a problem you can’t solve.”

He shared that even if residents didn’t actually see the fighting, the signs were clear. “Somebody gets hit very hard in the mouth, right? The blood trail will lead from the door to the elevator. They stood in the elevator obviously to the first floor, came back out to the front of the building. The blood trail stops there, and you’d see them both arguing in front of the building.”

Authorities are interested in speaking with the victim’s boyfriend and one possible accomplice.

According to the outlet, unfortunately, this isn’t the only recent dismemberment case in the New York area. Just six months ago, Susan Leyden’s torso was discovered in a bag that had been left in a shopping cart. The shocking killing happened less than 20 blocks away. More of her body parts were found in the days that followed.

New York officials shared that the cases are unrelated. Police believe alleged serial killer Harvey Marcelin is responsible for that crime. Marcelin has been charged, but maintains his innocence. His case has not yet gone to trial.