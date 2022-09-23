Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.23.2022

On Tuesday (Sept. 20), the Atlanta Police Department gave an update on Allahnia “Fruity” Lenoir. The 24-year-old woman was last seen on July 31 at an apartment complex on Peachtree Street.

She was never spotted leaving the apartment building. Police now believe Lenoir “was murdered and that her body was disposed of.” During a press conference, APD Maj. Pete Malecki shared, “We do believe that she had died inside the apartment and was relocated to an undetermined location.” According to local news station 11 Alive, Diante Reynolds is in custody at the Fulton County Jail in connection to her disappearance.

Authorities say 29-year-old Steve Oboite is still on the run for his role in Lenoir’s case. Both Reynolds and Oboite are facing charges of felony murder and felony concealing a death. Malecki added, “We do know that she did not at any point leave 1660 Peachtree Street on her own accord.” According to the outlet, her family said that she was visiting friends before she disappeared. An Instagram account with posts dating back to Aug. 3 was created to spread awareness.

The page shared a link to a GoFundMe account and added they are trying to purchase a billboard to continue to get the word out about Lenoir’s disappearance and receive tips. “We miss you, sweet girl,” the post reads. Her family told authorities that the 24-year-old went to the Peachtree apartment with a female friend but never returned home. The Instagram account mentions a woman named Tori. “We quickly realized that there may be some foul play involved in the disappearance of Allahnia,” Malecki said.

While discussing the suspects, Malecki noted, “We do believe that they know the whereabouts of Allahnia, and so that is one of our hopes, that during this second apprehension, that we will get that information.” On Wednesday (Sept. 21), People reported that officials believe Oboite is hiding in metro Atlanta.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @finding__fruity

Trending
Social Justice

Neighbor shoots mother of 9 after she asks him to stop target practice

After asking Nicholas Lucas to stop target shooting in his backyard, Kesha Tate was shot ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.20.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
News

Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy talk about "A Different World" wedding

Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison discussed the 30th anniversary of their “A Different World” wedding ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.21.2022
View More