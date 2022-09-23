On Tuesday (Sept. 20), the Atlanta Police Department gave an update on Allahnia “Fruity” Lenoir. The 24-year-old woman was last seen on July 31 at an apartment complex on Peachtree Street.

She was never spotted leaving the apartment building. Police now believe Lenoir “was murdered and that her body was disposed of.” During a press conference, APD Maj. Pete Malecki shared, “We do believe that she had died inside the apartment and was relocated to an undetermined location.” According to local news station 11 Alive, Diante Reynolds is in custody at the Fulton County Jail in connection to her disappearance.

Authorities say 29-year-old Steve Oboite is still on the run for his role in Lenoir’s case. Both Reynolds and Oboite are facing charges of felony murder and felony concealing a death. Malecki added, “We do know that she did not at any point leave 1660 Peachtree Street on her own accord.” According to the outlet, her family said that she was visiting friends before she disappeared. An Instagram account with posts dating back to Aug. 3 was created to spread awareness.

Police have evidence to indicate that Allahnia Lenoir was killed by two men at an apartment complex in Georgia. Her body was then moved to an undisclosed location. I cannot understand why this continues to happen. Please keep her family in your thoughts. 😔 pic.twitter.com/ZIRl9X4MYb — Rose (@901Lulu) September 22, 2022

The page shared a link to a GoFundMe account and added they are trying to purchase a billboard to continue to get the word out about Lenoir’s disappearance and receive tips. “We miss you, sweet girl,” the post reads. Her family told authorities that the 24-year-old went to the Peachtree apartment with a female friend but never returned home. The Instagram account mentions a woman named Tori. “We quickly realized that there may be some foul play involved in the disappearance of Allahnia,” Malecki said.

While discussing the suspects, Malecki noted, “We do believe that they know the whereabouts of Allahnia, and so that is one of our hopes, that during this second apprehension, that we will get that information.” On Wednesday (Sept. 21), People reported that officials believe Oboite is hiding in metro Atlanta.

APD said they believe 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir "was murdered." They have arrested Diante Reynolds (left) and are now asking for the public's help finding the second suspect, 29-year-old Steve Oboite (right).

Read more here: https://t.co/jaJI7BzgbD pic.twitter.com/IAV4fsxxHw — 11Alive News (@11AliveNews) September 20, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @finding__fruity

Listen 🚨— If you live in Atlanta & you have seen this girl or heard anything on her whereabouts please report it to police. I went to middle school with her & this is super devastating for me 🥺 I think of it almost every day #AllahniaLenoir #Fruity #Atlanta Ladies be careful! https://t.co/deUjXAYISo — CINÉSEI 🥷🏽💗 (@cinesei) September 6, 2022