As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (Aug. 22), a suspect was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after opening fire in Midtown Atlanta. The suspect has been identified as Raissa Kengne, according to local news station Fox 5 Atlanta.

Kengne reportedly killed two people and left one person injured after “targeting” individuals in an attack near Colony Square. While her motive is unclear at this time, she is due for a hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse at 11 a.m. Authorities were alerted about an active shooter situation around 1:45 p.m. yesterday at 1280 W. Peachtree Street. Around 2 p.m., they received another call about an active shooter at 1100 Peachtree Street. Residents and employees in the area were urged to shelter in place.

Atlanta news station WSB-TV 2 spoke to Lisa Simmons (president of Beacon Management Services) about the fatal shooting. Simmons’ company manages the residential property at 1280 W. Peachtree Street. When speaking to the outlet, Simmons described Kengne as a “disgruntled resident of the building.” Sources say after the shooting, the suspect fled the scene by taxi and headed to the airport. When law enforcement officials located her, she reportedly had a 9mm Glock pistol in her purse.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified the deceased victims as 41-year-old Westley Freeman of Atlanta and 60-year-old Michael Shinners of Alpharetta. In a report from The Independent, Kengne allegedly named the victims in a series of prior social media posts. She is also said to have filed a lawsuit against them. The lawsuit names Shinners as the manager of her apartment complex. Kengne and Freeman were former coworkers, as stated by the outlet.

Yesterday the Atlanta Police Department released a statement that read, “We are grateful for the assistance of our public safety partners who assisted in this situation. Specifically, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Marshalls Office, MARTA Police, Georgia State University Police, Georgia Tech Police Department, the ATF, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Grady EMS.”